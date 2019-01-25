Fight Against Cancer Rages on as New Therapy Methods Arise

NEW YORK, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Globally, cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. In 2015, cancer was the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 8.8 million deaths. Furthermore, within the next two decades, cancer-related cases are projected to increase by 70%. Due to the rising number of cases, many biotechnology companies are fighting against the ailment and are developing new medicine and technology to further prevent or mitigate the spread of cancerous. According to data compiled by Mordor Intelligence, the global cancer therapy market was valued at USD 125.73 Billion in 2017. Additionally, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast from 2018 to 2023. The market is being accelerated by various factors such as increasing Patient Assistance Programs (PAP's), growing government initiatives for cancer awareness, rising cancer-related cases globally and strong R&D initiatives. Specifically, cancer therapy is predominately segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and hormonal therapy. Chemotherapy is the most widely used form of therapy for cancer treatment. Chemotherapy held the largest market share in the cancer therapy market in 2017. SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX), China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI), Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP), BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX)

Even though many biotechnology companies are developing new advanced medicines, the number of cancer-related cases are still growing at an alarming rate. Currently, there are many cancer therapies commercially available to patients, but there are still many more undergoing clinical trials and awaiting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval. "Precision medicine - tailoring treatments to each patient - will continue to evolve over the next decade. But in order for precision medicine to improve more quickly, widespread sharing of cancer research data is essential to accelerate our collective experience and knowledge. In particular, the cancer field needs accurate progression-free survival data that accounts for all therapy options for each patient's tumor. In addition, researchers need to adopt a standardized approach to analyzing molecular data from patients in clinical trials and share this data widely and in real time. We also need clinical trials that suit each patient's tumor so we can improve on the status quo of clinical outcomes. And, importantly, scientists and cancer patients need to engage in ongoing conversations about the state of cancer care and what more needs to be done," said Wafik El-Deiry, M.D., Ph.D., Fox Chase Cancer Center.

SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET) earlier this week announced breaking news that it, "has entered into a licensing agreement with Tulynode Biosciences, Inc. of San Diego, CA. Tulynode's mission is to develop autologous immune-cell therapy for durable clinical response. Tulynode has developed an approach underlying the extracorporeal (situated outside the body) immune-oncology cell therapy, a Immuno-Pod device. The device will be used as a therapeutic that is hooked up in a "closed circuit" with a patient's vascular system.

This is a four-year licensing agreement with certain terms and conditions that must be met. Tulynode grants SourcingLink.net an exclusive, non-transferrable, non-sublicensable worldwide license to the licensed technology in the following field of use: extracorporeal medical device to generate immune cell engagement (stimulation or suppression) to deliver seamless autologous immune cell therapy and extracorporeal medical device for diagnostic applications with technologies including but not limited to immune-phenotyping and pathway profiling.

Additional information may be found on the Company's website: http://www.sourcinglink.net.

Along with the licensing agreement, SourcingLink.net has added a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will assist and advise the executive management of the Company on scientific, business, legal and regulatory matters in connection with the Company pursuing further oncology therapy opportunities.

Dr. Mahant (a SAB member) stated: 'that the autologous immune-cell therapy approach pioneered by Tulynode is potentially a powerful "tool" that may be used as a monotherapy and/or in synergy with other therapies such as chemos.'

In addition to oncology, SourcingLink.net, Inc. has maintained its 8 lithium-tantalum mining claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These assets remain part of SNET's portfolio and may be utilized for further mining and exploration in the future. Moving forward, all funds raised by the company will be directed towards oncology. Any funds directed towards mining expect to be derived from revenues collected by the Company."

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. recently presented interim data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of CDX-1140, a fully human agonist anti-CD40 antibody. CD40, expressed on dendritic cells and other antigen presenting cells, has long been an important target for immunotherapy, as it plays a critical role in the activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. The data were presented in a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting. "CDX-1140 was specifically designed to balance systemic dosing and safety, which has proven elusive for CD40-targeted activating therapeutics," said Tibor Keler, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. "We have completed four of the potential eight monotherapy dose levels and, to date, CDX-1140 has been well tolerated. Importantly, we are observing dose-dependent biological effects consistent with CD40-mediated immune cell activity. Based on these positive findings, we have expanded development of the program and recently initiated a combination cohort with CDX-301, our dendritic cell growth factor, to increase the number of dendritic cells which are critical to initiating antitumor immunity and a key target for CDX-1140. We also expanded the study to include patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as our preclinical work has demonstrated that CDX-1140 has direct killing effect on CD40-expressing NHL cells. We look forward to continued data updates from this study in the first half of 2019."

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focused on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. recently announced the launch of its health product Noni Enzyme ARARATO to the market. Noni, also known by its scientific name as Morinda citrifolia, is a fruit-bearing tree in the coffee family, Rubiaceae. Its native range extends across tropical islands of the South Pacific, and Hainan Island, China. The strong-smelling fruit has been used in traditional medicine, and in the consumer market, it has been introduced as a supplement in various forms, such as health products, skin products, and juices. "Noni Enzyme is rich in Proxeronine and Proxeronase, which is a natural, healthy and nutrition rich food supplement. Noni was approved by the Chinese Ministry of Health as a new resource food in 2010" said Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Li continued, "Our product ARARATO uses high-quality Noni fruit grown locally in Hainan Island as its raw material, and enjoys the quality assurance system environment back-up by our facility as a pharmaceutical manufacturer. We are committed to providing a high-quality Noni enzyme product to the market."

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced an agreement with Bausch Health Companies Inc., through which Bausch Health would acquire substantially all of Synergy's assets, including all rights to TRULANCE (plecanatide), dolcanatide and related intellectual property, for approximately USD 200 Million in cash, subject to certain adjustments at closing, plus the assumption of certain liabilities related to the assets to be acquired. The sale is subject to a competitive process and the Company's receipt of higher and better offers. "We have worked diligently to serve our patients, health care professionals and other stakeholders by bringing TRULANCE to market and developing other GI therapies to address previously unmet needs. Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where our financial challenges are preventing us from taking this important work to the next level," said Troy Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. "We are pleased to reach this agreement with Bausch Health and to move forward with the court-supervised auction process. We are confident that this process will result in a strong new owner that has the necessary funding and commercialization capabilities to continue providing TRULANCE to the patients and providers who have come to rely on this treatment and will allow us to maximize value for all stakeholders. We thank our employees for their continued hard work, dedication and commitment to serving our health care professionals and their patients."

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. BioLineRx Ltd. recently announced the initiation of the triple combination arm of the Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC) under its immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). As previously announced, the triple combination arm will investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BL-8040, KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy. "We are pleased to commence this triple combination arm of our Phase 2a pancreatic study, under the framework of our immuno-oncology collaboration with MSD," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "We believe that the addition of chemotherapy may be synergistic with BL-8040 and KEYTRUDA, as chemotherapy has been shown to reduce overall tumor burden while inducing immunogenic cell death, leading to activation and expansion of new tumor-reactive T-cells. Based on its mechanism of action, we believe that BL-8040 may facilitate the infiltration of these T-cells into the tumor core, alongside the restoration of T-cell activity within the tumor by KEYTRUDA. We look forward to results of the study expected in the second half of 2019."

