GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AroCell AB: AroCell is a member of SwedenBIO

AroCell became this week a member of SwedenBIO, an industry organization for Swedish Life Science companies. The purpose of the membership is to take part in the broad life science development in Sweden and to participate in SwedenBIOs networks and network meetings.

AroCell develops a biomarker test that can support the treatment, prognosis, and follow-up of cancer patients. SwedenBIO has a large network that includes everything from researchers, life science companies, financiers and various service companies working together for a competitive life science industry in Sweden. It contributes to an innovative environment for the entire life science industry, and AroCell is now a part of it.

"We are pleased to be part of the SwedenBIOs network and promote the Swedish Life Science growth. It is important for us to operate both nationally and internationally and to establish strong relationships with both oncology and other healthcare companies, "says Michael Brobjer, CEO of AroCell.

For more information:
Michael Brobjer, CEO
Telephone: +46

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, January 25, 2019 at 15:30 hours.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
For more information; www.arocell.com

