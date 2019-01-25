National Milk Records Plc - Holding(s) in Company

25 January 2019

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Holdings in Company

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has received two TR-1's, which are reproduced without amendment below.





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: National Milk Records PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name London and Capital Asset Management Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Guernroy Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Jersey, Channel Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21/01/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22/01/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1,000,000 4.71% 21,239,702 Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5TWCQ18 1,000,000 4.76% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,000,000 4.76% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder London and Capital Asset Management The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion London Date of completion 21/01/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: National Milk Records plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Custodial Capital Management Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton, Bermuda 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 2019/01/23 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 2019/01/23 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.89% 0% 8.89% 21,239,702 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 13.85% 0% 13.85%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5TWCQ18 1,887,334 0 8.89% 0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,887,334 8.89% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 0 0% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 0 0%



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Somers Isles Private Trust Company Limited, trustee of The HH Stephens No.2 Trust, 100% shareholder of Prime Life Common Fund Limited, 100% shareholder of Custodial Capital Management Limited 8.89% 0% 8.89% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi