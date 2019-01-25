Edison Investment Research - General Retailers - Findel: Increased trading strength in the late Christmas period marks Findel out as one of the winners in a very mixed retail landscape. The combination of a serious and wide-ranging value offer, with responsible consumer credit support, appeals to the substantial consumer cohort that is managing household finances. The company is clear of terrestrial retail issues, while online ordering has hit a new high of 78% this Christmas. We upgrade our underlying IFRS9 adjusted earnings forecasts, and our updated valuation of 348p now shows 74% headroom above the share price.ISIN: GB00B8B4R053

