STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Producer prices climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 7.9 percent increase.



Domestic market producer prices grew 5.1 percent year-on-year after a 6.5 percent rise.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 6.0 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively in November from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 4.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell by 0.6 percent in December, same as in November.



