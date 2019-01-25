PharmaFuture Reports Exponential Growth in Digital Adoption by Physicians in 2018

Ratings Drop for Pfizer and Merck

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Indegene, the leading global healthcare solutions provider, today released its 2018 Digital Savvy HCP Survey Report through its knowledge platform, PharmaFuture. The survey reports that the highest jump so far in digital adoption by healthcare practitioners (HCPs) was seen in 2018, compared to the corresponding surveys done in the last three years from 2015 to 2017, signaling a growing move towards physicians' digital preference. Medical journals for clinical data and Medical Service Liaisons scored a distinct second rank in providing specific scientific information to physicians when deciding patient treatment plans. Face-to-face detailing continued to be a preferred channel for interaction, although recording minimal incremental ratings over the last three years. Among digital channels, brand websites were the first go-to source for information for physicians, followed by emails, webinars, and podcasts.

The survey revealed that physicians are increasingly seeking clinical data and real-world evidence (RWE) for formulating treatment plans in addition to the drug safety and efficacy information provided by the pharma companies. One of the related findings on RWE was the design gaps in pharma brand websites that make it difficult for physicians to find such information.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, EVP, Indegene, "The pharma industry's endeavor toward a swift digital transformation in the latest edition of the HCP Survey augurs well for the healthcare ecosystem. While there are several gaps that need to be addressed before the industry becomes truly digital like its consumer cousins, the willingness to provide omnichannel on-demand data is an indicator of the industry's participation in improving patient outcomes."

HCPs rated GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca (AZ) as the top two companies that provide content in a channel mix that work well for them. Pfizer and Merck slipped to the third place in this rating compared to their pole positions in the last three years.

The survey also evaluated the channels preferred by physicians for engaging with their patients. While doctors in the US prefer to use web portals and emails to share information or updates, text and social messaging are more widely used in the other parts of the world. The use of video chats to share information with patients was limited among physicians across the globe. Medical specialists from Urology, Emergency Medicine, Pulmonology, Immunology, and Dermatology were leading in digital interaction with patients in the US, compared to other specialties.

In addition to Oncology, Neurology, and Emergency Medicine, specialists from Immunology and Ophthalmology were seen as the highest adopters of digital channels for their content needs.

About PharmaFuture

PharmaFuture is a brand-agnostic knowledge sharing platform created by Indegene for discussing the latest trends and developments in the digital pharma world. Launched in 2011, PharmaFuture hosts a series of events in different parts of the world, inviting visionaries from deep tech and the pharma industry to evolve on the digital maturity index every year. Annual surveys undertaken by PharmaFuture cover topics such as digital adoption by HCPs, marketers, and medical representatives and digital maturity of pharma company assets like websites, content, and channels. Whitepapers and case studies relevant to the industry are also available in the website's resource repository.

About Indegene

Indegene (www.indegene.com) enables global healthcare organizations to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise and drive better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps in digitalization of customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and health outcomes' improvement.

Media Contact:

Arun Natarajan

arun.natarajan@indegene.com

+91-9986673986