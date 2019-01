STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retail sales decreased modestly in December, after rising in the previous month,survey data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell by a working day adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year, reversing a 1.4 percent gain in November. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 1.2 percent sales growth for December.



Sales of consumables excluding sales from the state-owned liquor stores, rose 1.1 percent, while sales of durables fell 2.7 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in December slower than 0.8 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent gain.



