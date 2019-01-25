BWA Group PLC - Interim Results

25 January 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

The Board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2018. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.

The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £30,648. The Directors are not currently taking any cash remuneration for their services and their fees only become payable on completion of a transaction.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BWA Resources (Cameroon) Limited, the Board has been actively pursuing the acquisition of licences for the mining of rutile sands deposits in Cameroon with the Cameroon government, although a protracted election process there has delayed progress. The delays have also impacted the progress of Mineralfields Group, the mining operating company in which BWA has a significant investment.

The Company's other major investee company, Prego International, is still in the process of migrating from Guernsey to Norway, restructuring its shareholding base and obtaining a listing. Prego has also announced it is in initial discussions over a possible merger with the subsidiary of an overseas listed entity. Details may be found on the Prego website at www.pregogroup.com. We are working with other shareholders and management of Prego to attempt to achieve an early realisation.

The Directors are seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company and provide value to shareholders, who will be updated about developments when appropriate.

Richard Battersby, Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.



For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

07836 238 172

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930



Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



INCOME STATEMENT

Notes Six months ended 31 October 2018 Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2018

Audited

GBP Turnover - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses (30,648) (62,232)

(30,648)

(62,232) Other operating income - 891 Operating (loss)/profit (30,648) (61,341) Interest receivable and similar income 20 10 (30,628) (61,331) Interest payable and similar expenses (15,526) (7,510) (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period

(46.154)

(68,841) (Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence) 2 (0.04) (0.06) (Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - diluted (pence) 2 (0.04) (0.06)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.



STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes Six months ended

31 October 2018 Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2018

Audited

GBP (Loss)/profit for the period (46,154) (68,841) Other comprehensive income

Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments



4



(53)



(8,226) Total comprehensive income for the period (46,207) (77,067)



BALANCE SHEET

Notes At 31 October 2018 Unaudited

£ At 30 April 2018 Audited

£ Fixed Assets Available-for-sale Investments 609,993 610,046 Current Assets Debtors and prepayments 173,018 160,701 Cash at bank and in hand 44,669 76,345 217,687 237,046 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (98,447) (82,742) Net current assets 119,240 154,304 Total assets less current liabilities 729,233 764,350 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 3 602,659 602,659 Share premium 4 12,663 12,663 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 Available-for-sale revaluation reserve 4 609,602 609,655 Equity reserve 4 236,454 225,364 Profit and loss account 4 (1,020,770) (974,616) Shareholders' funds 729,233 764,350



CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Six months ended

31 October 2018 Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2018

Audited

GBP Cash flows from operating activities (20,579) (48,576) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments - (1) Loans to group undertakings (7,500) (42,068) Interest received 20 10 Net cash from investing activities (7,480) (42,059) Cash flows from financing activities New loans in year - 150,000 Loan note interest paid (3,617) - (3,617) 150,000 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,676) 59,365 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 76,345 16,980 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 44,669 76,345



NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2018 to 31 October 2018 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

Six months ended

31 October 2018

Unaudited Year ended

30 April 2018

Audited (Loss)/profit before tax GBP(46,154) GBP(68,841) Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of

basic earnings per share 120,531,833 115,186,170 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Share options

-

- Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of

diluted earnings per share 120,531,833 115,186,170

3.Share capital

At

31 October

2018

GBP At

30 April

2018

GBP Allotted, called up and fully paid Number: Class: Nominal

Value: 120,531,833 Ordinary 0.5p 602,659 602,659

4. Reserves



Share

premium

GBP Capital redemption reserve

GBP AFS

revaluation reserve

GBP At 1 May 2018 12,663 288,625 609,655 Revaluation of AFS investments - - (53) Loss for the period - - - Loan note interest - - - At 31 October 2018 12,663 288,625 609,602 Equity

reserve

GBP Profit

and loss

account

GBP

Total

GBP At 1 May 2018 225,364 (974,616) 161,691 Revaluation of AFS investments - - (53) Loss for the period - (46,154) (46,154) Loan note interest 11,090 - 11,090 At 31 October 2018 236,454 (1,020,770) 126,574

5. Valuation of Investments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to Mineralfields and BWA Resources (UK) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £461,462. The Company's investment in Prego International is valued at £314,364 which is the price at which BWA last sold a small part of its holding. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Mineralfields and Prego International is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 31 October 2018 remain appropriate.