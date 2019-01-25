sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

226,25 Euro		-3,25
-1,42 %
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 50
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
225,20
225,80
18:22
225,25
225,70
18:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG45,82-3,21 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS226,25-1,42 %