DJ Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BSLN-CH): Derazantinib to enter combo trial with Roche's Tecentriq

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BSLN-CH): Derazantinib to enter combo trial with Roche's Tecentriq 25-Jan-2019 / 15:17 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 25th January 2019 @ 9.28am (GMT).* *Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BSLN-CH): Derazantinib to enter combo trial with Roche's Tecentriq* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: CHF112.00* *Current Price: CHF52.30 (CoB on 24th January 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Basilea announced a clinical trial supply collaboration with Roche to explore the combination of its in-licensed oncology drug candidate derazantinib with Roche's PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in urothelial cancer ("UC"), the most common type of bladder cancer and sixth largest cancer in the US. A Phase I/II biomarker-driven study is projected to start in mid-2019E. Derazantinib has already demonstrated activity as a single agent in shrinking tumours of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma ("iCCA") and, based on its mechanism of action, is expected to enhance the effect of PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibition. A successful outcome for the planned trial could lead us to include sales in bladder cancer to our valuation, which currently only includes a small contribution for derazantinib based on sales in iCCA. The deal underpins Basilea's commitment to the oncology space, in our view. We reiterate and maintain both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and CHF112 target price. *Biomarker-driven, open-label, multi-cohort trial to start in mid-2019E* The detailed design of the study including targeted patient numbers and further details on the cohorts is expected to be published soon. We understand that biomarkers to be explored include FGFR aberrations as well as PD-L1 for some cohorts, and derazantinib will be studied both as single agent and in combination with Tecentriq. First interim results may become available 12-18 months after the start of recruitment. *Second cancer indication to be explored following positive interim data in iCCA* Derazantinib is a small molecule multi kinase inhibitor which targets the fibroblast growth factor receptor ("FGFR") family of kinases and has shown particularly potent activity against FGFR2. Based on early clinical trials conducted by licensor ArQule, Basilea chose to initially focus on iCCA, for which the company recently released positive interim data from the ongoing Phase II trial showing a clinically relevant overall response rate of 21% (in line with results observed in a previous Phase I/II trial). However, derazantinib has potential in other tumours beyond iCCA where FGFR2 and other FGFR genetic alterations such as mutations and amplifications have been shown to play a role, including bladder, breast, gastric and lung cancers. *Tecentriq already approved in UC, but room for efficacy improvements* The scientific rationale underlying the combination of derazantinib with Tecentriq is that in addition to its effects on FGFR kinases, derazantinib also blocks the colony-stimulating factor-1-receptor kinase ("CSF1R"), which has the potential to augment the response to Tecentriq monotherapy. Tecentriq was the first ICI to receive approval for advanced UC (locally advanced or metastatic) in May 2016 and was the first new therapy for bladder cancer in decades. However, response rates have been modest, and the drug failed to demonstrate a survival benefit compared to chemotherapy in patients who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy, suggesting room for improvement through combination therapy. This is in line with the general trend in the ICI field, as single agent therapy, while causing durable responses (in some cases >10 years), still only benefits <50% of patients. *CHF112/share target price does not include any value in bladder cancer* Our CHF112/share valuation for Basilea includes only CHF1 for derazantinib, based on sales in iCCA, a rare cancer affecting up to 17,000 individuals in the US and Europe p.a. of which c.3,000 are eligible for treatment with derazantinib. In contrast, bladder cancer is a large indication with c.80,000 new patients diagnosed in 2017 in the US alone, and therefore represents a much larger market opportunity. Other companies exploring the use of small molecule FGFR inhibitors include Bayer (Phase II/III) and J&J (Phase III). The latter's pan FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor JNJ-42756493 (erdafitinib) is currently in a Phase III trial in patients with advanced UC with FGFR genomic alterations. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. *goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Equity Research Analysts - Martin Brunninger, Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Sales / Marketing - Erland Sternby. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Basilea Pharmaceutica AG. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4] ") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=315cf8e1-bebe-4ae1-a 2e6-7ed6ca3d9b4d&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [11] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.*

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2019 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

*This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 769781 25-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e235136b3fff70f6e9b300faf1356df&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4cf3d45df1d07e4e36e54790266d6f1&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105c239b1a4ab584252dd4cb0ab60fcc&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=78ace63222a52cf083b315624375737d&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=74ec96f086effd6902b227645be3904c&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ca72a1f25bfe4e057f55b4178d31406&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6502ecec4e43c9ec21d32670b12b227&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e3895772493fb088c9401b3187f667a7&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 11: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b72b21061e66a4b378641a515088f32&application_id=769781&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2019 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)