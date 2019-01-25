Our emerging markets forecast 2019 published 4 months ago identified critical price levels in order for emerging markets to be bullish in 2019. Our price levels were spot-on, and this week it seems that a breakout is taking place. This suggests that, per our forecast, emerging markets will be bullish in 2019. The right way to pick outperformers is to focus on the top 4 emerging markets we identified earlier. Let's recap what we said before: The 2018 retracement brought the EEM ETF to its secular breakout level. This may be a normal retest of a breakout which was 9 years ...

