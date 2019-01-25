

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime associate and political advisor to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone was arrested early Friday morning in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.



Stone was arrested by the FBI following an indictment on seven counts by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.



The indictment charges Stone with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.



Stone's indictment partly relates to allegations he misled lawmakers about communications with top Trump campaign officials regarding WikiLeaks' release of emails stolen from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign.



The political consultant is also alleged to have attempted to sway radio host Randy Credico's testimony to Congress about his contact with WikiLeaks.



Stone's attorney Grant Smith claimed his client is vindicated by the fact that the indictment does not include charges directly related to colluding with Russia.



Smith stated Stone did not receive any materials from WikiLeaks ahead of their public release and claimed any misstatements by his client were due to forgetfulness and were 'immaterial.'



Trump attorney Jay Sekulow also highlighted the fact that the indictment does not allege Russian collusion by Stone or anyone else.



The news is still likely to cause headaches for Trump, who continues to face damaging headlines stemming from the Mueller investigation in the midst of the record-setting government shutdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX