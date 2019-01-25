sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):57,955
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.15
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.35
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.0215

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,410,765 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,410,765 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
420025.1016:27:13London Stock Exchange
475925.1016:26:59London Stock Exchange
513825.1015:59:17London Stock Exchange
403525.0515:50:14London Stock Exchange
39225.0515:42:41London Stock Exchange
469525.0515:25:57London Stock Exchange
326525.0515:25:57London Stock Exchange
176825.0515:20:28London Stock Exchange
429325.1515:19:48London Stock Exchange
410725.1515:19:48London Stock Exchange
341825.1515:19:48London Stock Exchange
108725.1515:11:33London Stock Exchange
768325.0515:06:49London Stock Exchange
225.0013:36:02London Stock Exchange
420025.0013:33:47London Stock Exchange
86424.3511:02:13London Stock Exchange
363424.3511:02:13London Stock Exchange
41524.3511:02:13London Stock Exchange

