Freitag, 25.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,36 Euro		+0,26
+1,61 %
WKN: A2JQRU ISIN: FR0013344173 Ticker-Symbol: 5RO 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.01.2019 | 18:12
Actusnews Wire

ROCHE BOBOIS: INFORMATION ON ANNUAL RELEASE PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 25th january 2018

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces that it will publish its annual revenue on Thursday 31st January at 6 pm after market closes.

About Roche Bobois SA

Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 329 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2017) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €480 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €388 million and Cuir Center €92 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €249 million in 2017.
For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Alexandra Prisa
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr


© Copyright Actusnews Wire
