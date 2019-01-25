

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market extended its losing streak to a fifth session, as shares struggled for support with investors largely refraining from making significant moves.



Despite most of the markets across Europe moving higher today, the Switzerland market ended weak, failing to hold on to early gains.



Activity was mostly stock specific with investors tracking earnings reports for direction.



The benchmark SMI ended down 14.90 points, or 0.17%, at 8,922.49.



On Thursday, the index declined by 19.80 points, or 0.22%, to finish at 8,937.39.



Givaudan, the most prominent loser in the index, ended down 3.7% after the company said its EBITDA rose 5.2% in the year 2018, over 2017. EBITDA margin was up 20.7% in the year.



Swiss Life Holding ended lower by 1.75% and Adecco Group shares declined 1.6%.



Among the gainers, LafargeHolcim moved up 2.4%, Lonza Group added 2.2%, ABB advanced by 1.9% and Credit Suisse Group climbed 1.1%.



