

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices edged higher on Friday, with traders weighing reports about likely U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports against data showing an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles and an increase in oil rigs count this week.



However, for the week, crude oil futures settled with a loss of about 0.7%, with worries about global growth and energy demand continuing to weigh on the commodity. Traders were also tracking news on government shutdown in the U.S. and reports about upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.56, or 1.1%, at $53.69 a barrel. On Thursday, crude oil futures for March ended up $0.51, or about 1%, at $53.13 a barrel.



After U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the Venezuelan opposition leader as the country's head of state, it is now being speculated that there will be a regime change in the country this year.



U.S. sanctions on Venezuela oil exports, if happens, could squeeze global supply and rapidly push up prices. But then, a section of analysts feel the U.S. may not impose sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports as the Trump administration would be least inclined to see crude prices surging higher.



Baker Hughes reported today that U.S. oil rigs count increased by 10 to 862 this week. Last week, the rig count had dropped by 21.



On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration released a report that showed crude inventories increased by 7.97 million barrels in the week ended January 18.



EIA also said that gasoline stockpiles saw an increase of 4.05 million barrels in the week, rising to a record high of 259.6 million barrels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX