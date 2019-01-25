

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After more than a month, President Donald Trump has announced an agreement to end the record-setting government shutdown.



Trump revealed in a speech from the White House rose garden on Friday that lawmakers will vote later today on legislation to fund the shuttered parts of the government until February 15th.



The bill will not include money for Trump's controversial border wall, which was the issue that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.



Trump indicated that the three weeks of funding provided by the legislation will give lawmakers time to negotiate on the contentious issue of border security.



'Many disagree, but I really feel that, working with Democrats and Republicans, we can make a truly great and secure deal happen for everyone,' Trump said.



With the announcement, Trump seemed to give in to Democratic demands to re-open the government before negotiating on border security.



However, if an agreement on border security is not reached by February 15th, Trump suggested the government could shut down again or he could declare the situation on the border a national emergency.



Trump reiterated his argument that a wall is necessary for border security while also calling for more drug detection technology and increased manpower.



The president argued building a wall should not be controversial and called his proposal 'vital' to ending the humanitarian and security crisis at the border.



Trump claimed he never called for a 2,000-mile concrete wall along the border and suggested he would build a 'smart wall' using cutting edge technology.



'Our proposed structures will be in pre-determined, high risk locations that have been specifically identified by the Border Patrol to stop illicit flows of people and drugs,' Trump stated.



Trump's proposal is still likely to face resistance from Democratic lawmakers, who have described the wall as 'immoral' and are reluctant to allow the president to fulfill one of his key campaign promises.



Continued Democratic resistance could lead Trump to declare the situation on the border a national emergency, although such a move would likely face lengthy legal challenges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX