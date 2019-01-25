

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills have recalled Gold Medal Flour due to salmonella contamination.



General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.



The recall only affects Gold Medal Unbleached Flour five-pound bags with date code of package UPC 000-16000-19610-0.



Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.



'Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,' said Jim Murphy, president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division. 'This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.'



