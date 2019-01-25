

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Friday, with traders speculating the Federal Reserve will most likely hold interest rates unchanged next week.



After raising interest rates as many as four times last year, the central bank said there could be two more increases in 2019. Subsequent comments from some Fed officials suggest a likely pause in rate hikes sometime soon.



The Euro, which tumbled on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the eurozone economy may well see a pronounced dip in the near term, rebounded today and rose to $1.1419, gaining about 1%.



The British Pound was gaining 1.05% against the U.S. dollar, at $1.3202, rallying from a low of $1.3053, on media reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal may have a conditional backing of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.



Against the yen, the dollar was up slightly, quoting at 109.57 yen after having weakened to 109.95 earlier.



The dollar index, which measures the currency's performance against six major peers, was seen hovering around 95.80 a little while ago, losing more than 0.8%.



Besides the prospects of a pause in interest rate hikes, lingering concerns about U.S.-China trade issues and the partial government shutdown in the U.S. that entered its 35th day, weighed on the dollar, and prompted traders to seek the safe haven of the yellow metal. Gold prices shot up by about 1.5% today, moving past $1,300 an ounce mark to their best level since mid June 2018.



According to reports this afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that White House and congressional leaders reached a short-term deal to end the partial government shutdown.



Trump is reported to have said that he could agree to reopen the shuttered parts of government through February 15. Trump is also said to have hinted that if a legislation is not passed to fund his border wall by mid February, he would be forced to declare a national emergency at the border.



Saying that there is no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier at the Mexican border, Trump quipped, 'If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on Feb. 15, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.'



