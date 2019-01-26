Annual General Meeting of Eolus Vind AB (publ) on January 26th 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, January 26, 2019

The AGM of Eolus Vind AB (publ) adopted the income statement and balance sheet of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2017/2018.

The members of the Board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2017/2018 by the AGM.

The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 1.50 per share. The record date for the payment of dividends was set to Tuesday January 29th, 2019.

The AGM resolved, in accordance to the proposal from the Nomination Committee, that the number of directors would be seven.

Fredrik Daveby, Sigrun Hjelmqvist, Hans Johansson Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Jan Johansson were elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as chairman of the Board.

Guidelines for compensation of senior executives was adopted.

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditors with Eva Carlsvi as Auditor in Charge.

Fees to the Board of directors and auditors were adopted in accordance with proposal in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The AGM resolved that a Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020 shall be set up according to the previously applied model.

In conjunction with the AGM a wind power seminar with the title "Renewables - the new normal" was arranged with some 350 participants.

The Board of Directors

Eolus Vind AB (publ)

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 26, 2019, at 5.45 PM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has about 9 300 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

