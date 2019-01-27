

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian environmental agency Ibama said Saturday that it fined miner Vale SA (VALE) 250 million reais or $66 million for violations related to a tailings dam that burst at its Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine on Friday.



Damage to the environment resulting from the rupture of the dam's Córrego do Feijão mine has resulted in five infraction notices in the amount of R$ 50 million each, the maximum set forth in the Environmental Crimes Law, Ibama said.



Reports said Saturday that Brazilian rescue workers halted searches for the night on Saturday for hundreds of people missing and feared dead under a sea of mud after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Vale, killing at least 34 people.



Vale Friday confirmed there was a breach of Dam 1 of the Feijão Mine in Brumadinho (MG). The company deeply regrets the accident and was making every effort to provide relief and support to those affected.



Vale noted that tailings have reached the administrative area where employees were working, indicating the still unconfirmed possibility of victims. Part of the Vila Ferteco community has also been affected. Rescue and care of the wounded is being carried out on site by the Fire Department and Civil Defense. There is still no confirmation as to the cause of the accident.



Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, said it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Vale S.A. resulting from allegations that Vale may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale's Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned.



Then, on January 26, 2019, Reuters reported that Brazil's National Mining Agency had ordered Vale to suspend operations at its Feijao mine. Prosecutors have requested that over $1.3 billion in Vale's accounts be frozen to pay for damages, with the expectation that more funds would be frozen in the future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX