RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita confirms that the Securities and Exchange Commission in Brazil has approved on 23 January 2019, the cancellation of the listing of Magnesita Refratários S.A as a publicly-held company in Brazil and, as a result, the ordinary shares of Magnesita are no longer listed for trading on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"). As of this date, Magnesita is a privately held company. The ITO process continues until 10 March 2019 as announced on 11 December 2018.RHI Magnesita: weekly performance: 4.38% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (24/01/2019)

