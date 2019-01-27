Erste Group: Austrian based banking group Erste Group announced that it expects to report net profit of approx. Euro 1.8 bn in 2018 (1.316 bn in 2017). This development was primarily driven by an increase in the operating result to about Euro 2.73 bn in FY2018, releases of risk provisions of about EUR 59 million in FY2018, a tax rate of below 15% in FY 2018, benefitting from the booking of deferred tax assets. Based on this positive development the management board of Erste Group will propose a dividend of Euro 1.4 per share to the annual general meeting (2017: Euro 1.2). Erste Group: weekly performance: 1.99% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (25/01/2019)

