DNotes Global, Inc.: HERo Announces New Partnership with WeTogether to Promote Women's Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2019 / HERo and WeTogether.co have announced a new partnership to further their shared goal of helping promote women in technology. According to statements from both companies, the collaboration will facilitate listings for events, article content, projects, and various products and services from women-owned businesses to offer expanded marketing reach for both organizations.

"As one of the founding members of HERo I am pleased to announce our partnership with WeTogether.co.," HERo co-founder and DNotes Global, Inc. CEO Alan Yong said. "This will go a long way in HERo's success - leading to many more global partnerships. Congratulations and a very warm welcome to all WeTogether.co members and supporters."

For HERo, the partnership offers an additional resource for its platform members and yet another opportunity to reach a more expansive audience and further its mission of fostering a culture that empowers women and promotes female entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Because WeTogether shares many of those goals, the collaboration between the two companies seemed like a natural fit, according to Yong:

"WeTogether's founder, Jane Shih, has been a tireless advocate for the idea that we all achieve more when we collaborate and grow together. Her company and platform have been focused on helping people further their careers by sharing their experiences and knowledge in a way that benefits everyone involved."

"At HERo, we have a similar goal," Yong added, "as we are working to create a positive and welcoming environment that provides women the resources, encouragement, and empowering information they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors. We believe that this empowerment is absolutely vital to ensure that women are able to take full advantage of the many benefits available in the emerging digital economy."

The HERo mission evolved in response to the continuing slow pace of female participation in a number of the fastest growing and most economically-promising areas of the digital economy, including finance, technology, and blockchain. The HERo platform is non-partisan and focuses on news, opinion, educational materials, and other tools to help women in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

For years, studies have demonstrated that economies throughout the world benefit from expanded participation from their female populations. Women's entrepreneurship is a critical part of that economic engagement, and the most effective way to ensure that women can truly benefit from the wealth creation brought about by the ongoing digital transformation.

At present, HERo's platform includes its informational website, which provides regular news, articles, commentary, and interviews. The company's strategy also includes partnerships like its collaboration with WeTogether, and a plan to provide key tools and resources that can aid women entrepreneurs. Additionally, DNotes Global's venture capital and consulting company, NextGen VC will be involved to help qualified entrepreneurs by coordinating capital formation and investment efforts.

HERo has also recently released the NextGenHERo Partnership Kit which includes useful resources for those who want to share content with the community and join in the effort to facilitate female entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. That partnership program gives HERo's partners access to project, group, website, and community listings on the HERo site, the ability to contribute content for HERo, and promotion and support on social media.

About DNotes and Alan Yong:

Alan Yong is an author, visionary, and co-founder of DNotes, DNotes Global, CryptoMoms, HERo, DNotesVault, and DCEBrief. He is a frequent radio podcast guest covering digital currencies and his book "The Four Pillars of Business Success." Alan is featured in NLTV's "Blockchain SuperStars." He has published many articles that appeared in various publications creating a large Internet footprint. Alan is also the creator of Dauphin DTR, the most innovative tablet computer of its time in the early 1990s.

About DNotes:

DNotes is a small cap digital currency launched in 2014. DNotes Global provides the management and leadership in assisting DNotes to gain mass adoption as an inclusive trusted digital currency for global commerce. It has been building a fully integrated ecosystem that includes HERo, DNotesVault, CRISP Reward, DCEBrief, and a business book.

For more information, please visit: https://nextgenhero.io/ and

https://www.wetogether.co/.

Contributor and Partnership kits available here:

https://nextgenhero.io/HERo_Contributor_Kit.pdf

https://nextgenhero.io/Partnership_Kit.pdf

