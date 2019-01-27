Bank of New Zealand Joins Expatland's Auckland E-Team

SINGAPORE, January 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has joined The Expatland Global Network. The firm will provide migrant banking advice to the Auckland E-Team's clients.

BNZ is one of New Zealand's leading full service banks and has been helping people to start a new life in New Zealand since 1861. It offers retail, business and institutional banking.

The Expatland Global Network is made up of Expatland Teams ('E-Teams'). Operating at city level, they have essential local knowledge and insight. They cut through complexity and drill down to the issues that are relevant to specific locations.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says, "Adding a world-renowned brand such as BNZ to the Expatland Global Network shows how far we have come since our launch less than a year ago. We are committed to providing expats with a trusted network of service providers in their new city and BNZ is the perfect banking provider for any expat making the move to Auckland."

Evan Veza, Head of International Business Development, BNZ Partners comments, "BNZ has joined the Expatland Global Network to support the development of expats as they integrate into life in New Zealand. We've helped generations of migrants start a new life in New Zealand and we're pleased to be joining forces with the team at Expatland who use their global knowledge, skills, expertise and networks to help expats successfully integrate into New Zealand."

'Expatland' origins

Expatland began as a book, written in 2015 by John Marcarian, as a result of John's personal expat journey. Its focus was to help expats plan their move overseas.

E-Teams around the globe

The Expatland book was just the start. To solve the problem of lack of support for would-be expats, John has launched the Expatland Global Network in 2018.

The Network is expanding rapidly. There are now E-Teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Prague, Budapest, Hong Kong, London and Singapore. With best-in-practice members recognising the importance of this service, many more will follow.

Businesses interested in joining an E-Team in their city can get in touch with Expatland: http://www.expatland.com/contact/

