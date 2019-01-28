

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Former Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz reportedly said he is taking steps to mount an independent campaign for president.



Schultz, in an interview on the CBS news program '60 Minutes,' reportedly said Donald Trump was 'not qualified to be the president' but also blamed both Democrats and Republicans for 'consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people.'



Schultz told The New York Times he would travel the country over the next several weeks as part of a book tour before deciding whether to formally enter the race.



