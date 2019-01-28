

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Teijin Limited said that it has been awarded a contract to supply its Tenax carbon fiber material to Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services for another seven years until 2025.



Teijin said it focuses on aircraft business as one of the growth strategies in its medium-term management plan for 2017-2019 and is intensively accelerating its development of mid- to downstream applications, such as cost-effective carbon fibers with higher-tenacity and higher-tensile modulus, intermediate materials including Tenax TPUD, carbon fiber thermoplastic consolidated laminate (Tenax TPCL), thermoset prepreg and non-crimp fabric.



Looking forward, Teijin intends to further strengthen its carbon fiber and its intermediate material business as a leading solution provider for aircraft applications, targeting annual sales in this field in excess of US$900 million by around 2030.



