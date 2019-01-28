SV Advisory Group: Check Out Fitness Industrialist Joel Marion, Who Went From Broke to $100 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2019 / 2018 had many fitness-entrepreneurs, but only one of those is smart enough to make this paper. Meet Joel Marion, a 5-time best-selling author, and fitness personality, Joel has appeared on NBC, ABC, and CBS, SIRIUS satellite radio, and has been featured in world renown publications including Men's Fitness, Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Forbes, Woman's Day, Maximum Fitness, Oxygen, Clean Eating, MuscleMag International, and Muscle & Fitness Hers. Joel Marion has started and been involved in various entrepreneurships. Joel has frequently discussed what it takes to go from nothing to something.

Joel has been helping tens of millions of people across the globe reduce body fat, gain muscle, and drastically improve their lives through his cutting-edge articles, witty blogs, and breakthrough diet programs. What you don't know is how he went from being broke at the age of 25 to have $100 million by the age of 30.

How he did it? Well, You're about to find out.

Joel has on numerous occasions discussed the lessons he's learned on his path to building his fitness empire. He has mentioned before about the struggles his company faced in the wake of their growth which includes: inventory, personnel, fulfillment, and infrastructure. When asked about describing his first year, In fact when asked about his first year, He said: "It was honestly a learn on your toes and do whatever it takes the mentality that kept us from falling apart and allowed us to actually continue to grow without having to hold back the reigns too much."

Joel Marion's company had projected doing $15 million worth of sales during their first year. Considering that, he mentioned how preparing was vital to being able to sustain the demand of a product. He went on to say that even if you overbuy products or become overstaffed, it's better than being unprepared, which he says is a big factor in why most companies suffer because they can't do longevity.

Joel has also said that ambition is a driving factor in how he drove his company to the top, saying that "we had to scramble to keep up, and we did, and then because things were working, we pushed harder." In fact, Even Joel Marion has had a failure before, to him, it's a regular thing, in fact, he's gone on to say "not everything that is put into my hands works, initially". Going forward, he stated that persistence is the key and it always comes out on top as the victor. When asked about how he keeps his habits healthy, Joel has frequently said: "if you want it bad enough, you'll do what it takes." Going on to say that he himself has always faced a certain bad habit, which happens to be sleeping. He occasionally stated that his desire to create a certain lifestyle has always outweighed his desire to essentially, be lazy.

Overall, Joel has exceeded exceptionally in the spectrum of keeping up with day-to-day fitness and keeping up with the pace of the growth of his business. His ulterior motive has always been to drive forward his company, which he believes is a major factor in why he has succeeded the way he has.

