Clarivate Analytics partners with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB) to launch Converis

CAIRO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to enable researchers to accelerate discovery, has partnered with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB), the government's digital library and online knowledge hub, to launch Converis and implement a national research management system.

Converis will be hosted by the Egyptian National Science and Technology Network (ENSTINET) and it will allow Egypt to manage research funding and curate researcher profiles across research organizations in the country.

EKB was seeking an integrated solution for better management of research data. Information such as researcher profiles, proposal evaluations, project data, and publication records were not easily accessible. Hence, EKB was looking for a more efficient and streamlined administrative process to manage research information for researchers and administrators. Converis, Clarivate Analytics' flagship research information system, which supports universities, research centers, other research institutions, and funding agencies comprehensively in collecting and managing data, aims to fulfill EKB's needs, offering a holistic approach to managing the complete research lifecycle.

The partnership with EKB to launch Converis will support Egypt's Vision for 2030 to become an innovative, knowledge-based economy, facilitating scientific research excellence and bridging the old with the new.

Annette Thomas, CEO, Web of Science Group at Clarivate Analytics said:

"We are proud to partner with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank and to support Egypt's 2030 Vision. By enhancing its national research management system, the EKB will now have more resource to focus on transforming the research ecosystem in the country."

Dr. Shawky, Minister of Education and president of the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB), said:

"The launch of Converis will further develop the Egyptian scientific research community and is a key component in the scientific research development strategy of the Egypt 2030 vision to create and develop a knowledge-based society."

Eng. Majid, Supervisor of Egyptian National Science and Technology Network (ENSTINET), said:

"Knowledge is the new capital, but it's worthless unless it's well organized, accessible, communicated, and tangibly measured, that's where the need for Research Information management emerge. Too often, people think of Research Management as a noun. They're mistaken: it is a verb, a way of getting work done with the right partner, and we have full of confidence not only in Converis as our national RIM platform but in Clarivate Analytics as our partner along the journey. The system is flexible and can be easily configured to our specific processes and requirements, and its data integrations engine provides us with a range of advantages to get more from our research management data."

About Egyptian Knowledge Bank

The Egyptian Knowledge Bank is a national project launched in November 24th, 2015 by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to offer each Egyptian citizen with the chance to learn, think and innovate. The Egyptian Knowledge Bank is the largest digital library and online knowledge hub providing students, researchers and all Egyptians with access to free education and scientific publications in various branches of knowledge."



About Egypt's 2030 Vision

Inspired by the ancient Egyptian Civilization, linking the present to future, the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS): Egypt Vision 2030 represents a foothold on the way towards inclusive development. Thus cultivating a prosperity path through, economic and social justice, and reviving the role of Egypt in regional leadership. SDS represents a roadmap for maximizing competitive advantage to achieve the dreams and aspirations of Egyptians in a dignified and decent life.

About Converis

Converis is a world-leading research information management system that supports the complete research lifecycle to manage complex research teams and projects in a unified flow. Converis benefits key stakeholders along the research lifecycle, including administrators and research managers (e.g. Research Office, Library and Graduate School), researchers, graduate students, and different organizational units. Converis is part of Clarivate Analytics and for more information, please visit https://clarivate.com/products/converis/ .

About Web of Science

Web of Science is the world's most trusted and largest publisher-neutral citation index, powering global discovery and citation analytics across the sciences, social sciences and art & humanities. With over 1.4 billion cited references going back to 1900 and millions of users per day - from leading government and academic institutions and research-intensive corporations - the Web of Science citation network serves as the foundation for the Journal Impact Factor, InCites and other powerful and trusted citation-impact measures. The Web of Science helps researchers, research institutions, publishers and funders discover and assess the citation impact of over a century of research publications found in the most prestigious books, conference proceedings and journals.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company, on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

