

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares may open on a cautious note on Monday as investors look forward to progress in high-level U.S.-China trade talks.



Asian stocks remain broadly lower as U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to end a 35-day-old partial government shutdown without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from Congress for a border wall.



Trump vowed that the shutdown would resume on Feb. 15 if he is dissatisfied with the results of a bipartisan House-Senate conference committee's border security negotiations.



The U.S. and China will hold a pivotal round of talks this week in an attempt to strike a deal before a deadline in early March.



Ahead of the high-level trade talks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he thought the two countries were 'making a lot of progress' in talks to end the ongoing trade war.



Brexit developments and the outcome of this year's first U.S. Federal Reserve meeting may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.



The next key Brexit debate in the House of Commons is scheduled for Tuesday following the historic defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's deal in the Commons earlier this month.



Meanwhile, it's a heavy week for U.S. earnings, with tech giants Apple and Microsoft scheduled to announce their quarterly results.



The dollar edged lower versus most of its peers while oil prices retreated after a report showed that U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time this year.



U.S. stocks surged on Friday on the back of upbeat earnings reports. The Dow rose 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.3 percent to close at their best levels in well over a month while the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent.



European markets also ended Friday's session higher, thanks to fairly encouraging earnings reports and renewed optimism about trade talks.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX