The Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for FY18 (to 30 September 2018) for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young's Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on January 28, 2019. The Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for FY18 call for investors that accompanied this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on January 28 2019. The Fourth Quarter covers the quarter to 30 September 2018; the financial year end for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. is September 30, 2018.

For further information:

If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/.

If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young's Seafood: nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information by Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

