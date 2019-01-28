Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Calico Biolabs, a developer of custom high-quality recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies for diagnostics and pharmaceutical company partners.

Joyce Young, Vice President of Custom Services, Abcam, commented: "This acquisition strategically expands our leadership in recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology. The combination of our complementary antibody engineering capabilities will further support our mission to provide our customers with access to the best antibodies for both today's and tomorrow's targets of interest."

Jacinto Villanueva, CEO, Calico Biolabs, commented: "Abcam is a recognised leader for the supply of high-quality validated antibodies, supported by an innovative approach to production and commercialisation, and we are excited to be joining the team. This move will enable us to more fully support the cancer research and associated diagnostics development being carried out by our industry partners."

Calico Biolabs partners with many of the leaders in the diagnostics and biopharmaceutical industries to create custom products for companion diagnostics. In addition, Calico Biolabs range of ready-made recombinant CAL antibodies for critical immuno-oncology targets will now be available at both research and commercial scale, via the Abcam global commercial network.

To find out more about Abcam's custom services, visit www.abcam.com/custom-services

About Abcam

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading, antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With eleven sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,100 strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

