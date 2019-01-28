Altona Energy Plc - Application for Admission to NEX Exchange

28 January 2019

Altona Energy plc

("Altona" or the "Company")

Application for Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Change of Registered Office

Altona (AIM: ANR) announces that it has today applied for admission of its entire issued share capital of 1,558,957 ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"). Admission is expected to take place on Friday 1 February 2019, subject to the completion of due diligence by NEX. The Company cannot guarantee a successful outcome to the application process.

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of its significant coal resource exceeding 7 billion tonnes (1.3 billion tonnes historic JORC compliant) in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia. Through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary Arckaringa Energy Pty Ltd, Altona holds a 100% interest in three exploration licences covering 1,944 sq. kms in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia including three coal deposits - Westfield (EL5676), Wintinna (EL5677) and Murloocoppie (EL5678). All three deposits lie close to the Adelaide to Darwin railroad and the Stuart Highway.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

Further to the announcements made by the Company on 2 November 2018 and 16 January 2019 regarding the status of its nominated adviser ("Nomad"), the Board has concluded it is not in a position to appoint a Nomad prior to the deadline of 1 February 2019. Therefore, trading in the Company's shares on AIM is likely to be suspended on 1 February 2019 and on 4 March 2019 the admission of its AIM securities will be cancelled.

The Ordinary Shares are eligible for CREST settlement. There are no restrictions on the transfer of Ordinary Shares. The Company is subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Details of the Directors

Qinfu Zhang - Executive Director

Mr Qinfu Zhang has over 30 years work experience in the fields of clean energy and manufacturing. Mr Zhang holds the position of chairman at Wintask Group Limited, Shaanxi Hailang Group, Hlevel Co. Ltd, and Fu'an Biology Technology Co., Ltd.

Phillip George Sutherland - Operations Director

Mr Sutherland tended his resignation to the board on 29 November 2018 and will leave the Company on 29 January 2019.

Chi Ma - Non-Executive Director

Mr Ma is the nominated board representative of Sino-Aus Energy Group Ltd and joined the board in March 2016. He holds a number of directorships in China and has many years' experience in various companies, including those within sectors such as energy, engineering, real estate and technology. Mr Ma brings a wealth of knowledge and business acumen to the Company

On admission to NEX a UK based non-executive director will be appointed to the Board.

Sector classification

Mining

Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

The Company has changed its Registered Office with immediate effect, to the following:

16 Finborough Road

London

SW10 9EQ

The Company's principal place of business is South Australia.

Shareholder Information

The percentage of Ordinary Shares not in public hands as at 18 January 2019 is 35.23%.

Name of shareholder / director Number of

Ordinary Shares held Percentage of enlarged issued share capital Wintask Group Ltd* 230,000 14.75 Eaton Equities Ltd 215,000 13.79 Sino-Aus Energy Group Limited* 100,000 6.41 Philip Sutherland 2,941 0.19

*Qinfu Zhang is the Chairman of Wintask Group Limited and Chi Ma is the representative of Sino-Aus Energy Group Limited.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

-ends-

