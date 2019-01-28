SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Invitation to SRV's 2018 results briefing

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 28.1.2019 9.00 EET



Invitation to SRV's 2018 results briefing



SRV Group Plc will publish its financial results for the year 2018 on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 at 8.30 EET. The financial statements bulletin will be available on the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors.

A conference for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media will be held on the same day starting at 12.00 EET at the Living Lab, address Kaasutehtaankatu 1, 00540 Helsinki. The event will be held in Finnish and hosted by CEO Juha Pekka Ojala and CFO Ilkka Pitkänen.

Attendees are kindly requested to confirm their participation by email to viestinta@srv.fi latest on Monday, 4 January 2019.

A live webcast of the conference will begin at 12.00 EET, available through the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors.

After the event, you are welcome to explore the Living Lab test environment that presents REDI project, Kalasatama area and the housing to be constructed.

Arrival instructions

Living Lab is located at Kaasutehtaankatu 1, Helsinki in Building 6, on the 3rd floor. By car, the easiest route to Suvilahti is via Sörnäisten Rantatie 22 or Parrukatu 4. Living Lab is within walking distance of the Kalasatama metro station.

Welcome!

Annual Report 2018 (including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors) will be published on Friday, 22 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi

Johanna Ylitalo, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 40 510 8604, johanna.ylitalo@srv.fi





www.srv.fi





You also find us on social media:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram





SRV - Building for life