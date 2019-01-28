

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L) reported Monday that its first-quarter total new lending climbed 40.6 percent to 660.5 million pounds from 469.8 million pounds a year ago.



Total Mortgages grew 22.4 percent to 448.6 million pounds. Total Commercial Lending surged 105.1 percent from last year to 211.9 million pounds.



The company noted that buy-to-let pipeline remains strong, with a growth of 23.9 percent to 424.7 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to see good progress in each of its business lines and reiterates the guidance given at the 2018 year-end for its 2019 performance.



Commenting on the update, Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon, said, 'The Group has started the year well, delivering strong lending growth across all our core business areas. ....We remain confident in the outlook, but will maintain our capital, liquidity and broader risk disciplines in case the external operating environment should deteriorate.'



