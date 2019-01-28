Sonic Foundry, Inc.: Sonic Foundry to Showcase AV Over IP Streaming at Integrated Systems Europe 2019

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE Booth 11-F140 - Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCQB: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, will demo its latest integration between Mediasite video capture appliances and NewTek's NDI at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 next week in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The integration creates the most efficient streaming video production possible.

NDI, or Network Device Interface, is an IP Standard that allows high-quality video, audio and metadata to be transferred between devices over a local area network. The integration with Mediasite appliances allows for a more flexible video transmission to a centrally-connected location.

"The Mediasite and NDI integration will help us to capture educational content and campus events more efficiently from anywhere without the need for a complicated setup, extensive equipment and bandwidth concerns," said Trond Sørli, multimedia manager at the Oslo, Norway Kristiania University College. "We're installing two NDI PTZ cameras from NewTek along with two Connect Sparks providing a presenter the slides and integrating with our mobile Mediasite Recorder. The best part: I can control the camera over NDI with a joystick from my desk, and our students and viewers can watch the stream in real-time."

Video products that work with NDI, like Mediasite, communicate video to each other over that network in real-time from any location. That means fewer distance limitations and much more flexible options for recording video within campuses, enterprises and events without the hassle of setting up equipment in confined spaces.

"The video world is moving to computers, software, and networks. Mediasite with NDI offers this as an integrated and cost-effective video delivery solution, because NDI can be deployed on existing networks without new networking infrastructure," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. "There is less need for dedicated IP-based transmitting and receiving devices creating an unprecedented era of efficiency, cost savings and creativity."

"Increasingly boardrooms, training rooms and classrooms are equipped with video technology to help employees, faculty and students learn and communicate. As these spaces continue to become more collaborative, the technologies, like Mediasite, must be able to scale up as usage grows. We're excited about Mediasite's new integration with NewTek's NDI, because it gives our customers a new way to flexibly capture and deliver videos like never before," said Rob Lipps, EVP, Sonic Foundry.

Sonic Foundry will demo the integration at ISE 2019, Feb. 5 to 8 at booth 11-F140. NewTek will also be demonstrating the integration at booth 10-K160.

About NDI

NDI is in use on millions of devices and allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP. NDI can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, and many other devices. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek Inc. NDIcentral

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundryquickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

