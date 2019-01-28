BTIG Limited Strengthens Institutional Equities Division With Nigel Fenn as Managing Director in London

LONDON, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BTIG Limited, the European affiliate of BTIG, LLC, announced today the expansion of the Institutional Equities division with the addition of Nigel Fenn as a Managing Director. Based in the firm's London office, Mr. Fenn will cover institutional equity clients within Europe and the U.S., specialising in block trading across developed, emerging and frontier markets.

Throughout his 25-year career as a senior equity sales and trading professional, Mr. Fenn has effectively covered clients in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director at UBS in London, where he spent more than 13 years in leadership roles within the Secondary European Equity Block business and was responsible for EMEA Equity Trading for U.S. clients. Previously, Mr. Fenn held similar roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC.

"We are pleased to welcome Nigel to BTIG. His appointment reflects our commitment to identifying professionals that can seamlessly navigate the marketplace on behalf of our institutional clients," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIGLimited. "His product knowledge, network of relationships and deep understanding of global market structure will further strengthen our coverage team, which continues to deliver a differentiated product along with exceptional client service worldwide."

BTIG identifies advanced liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients. Operating through a high-touch, unconflicted business model, BTIG focuses on helping the firm's clients achieve best execution. With access to more than 50 global market centres, BTIG's European-based equity sales and trading professionals, and counterparts in the U.S., Asia and Australia, transact on behalf of clients each day.

BTIG Limited offers products and services through its European headquarters in London and offices in Edinburgh and Stockholm.

