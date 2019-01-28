

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-on S.p.A., an Italian Intellectual Property Company, announced Monday a partnership with consumer goods giant Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L).



The companies have created a brand-new line of sun protection products made from 100% natural and biodegradable bioplastic. The new products have been developed by Bio-on, and will be sold by Unilever under the new brand My Kai. These products will be available in stores from March 2019.



Fulvio Guarneri, Chairman & CEO of Unilever Italia, said, 'This new product line is a concrete example of how Unilever sees sustainability and proposes innovative solutions for consumers, pursuing the goals stated in its Unilever Sustainable Living Plan business model. With My Kai, Unilever is simultaneously fulfilling two objectives of the USLP: to help more than a billion people to improve their health and wellbeing by 2020 and to halve the environmental impact of its products by 2030.'



