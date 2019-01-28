Preem's Founder, Mohammed Al-Amoudi, Released in Saudi Arabia

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We can confirm that Preem's founder, Mohammed Al-Amoudi, has been released in Saudi Arabia, yesterday January 27. Preem welcomes the long awaited message.
At a later stage, a longer statement is expected from Mohammed Al-Amoudi at https://www.sheikhmohammedalamoudi.info/
About Corral Petroleum Holdings AB
We are the largest oil refining company in the Nordic region in terms of capacity. We conduct our business through our wholly owned operating company, Preem, which operates its business through two segments, a Supply and Refining segment and a Marketing and Sales segment.
For more information, visit: https://www.preem.se/en/in-english/investors/corral/
