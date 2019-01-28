Dental Implants Market to be Worth US$6.54 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As per the report by Transparency Market Research, the global dental implants market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.90% within the forecast period 2017 from 2025. In 2016, the market was valued to be of worth US$3.60 bn and is likely to increase to a worth of around US$6.54 bn by 2025 end.

Based on the product type, the global dental implants market is segmented into endosteal implants, transosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and intramucosal plants. Out of these, endosteal implants segment has accounted for largest share as per the revenue. This is likely to lead in coming years as well. The segment is estimated to account for 80% of overall market revenue. Geographically, Europe is foreseen to hold a maximum share within the forecast period owing to the advancement in technology the implant dentistry sector.

Rising Awareness among Consumers to Support Overall Demand

Surge in number of people dealing with tooth ailments is among the key factors foreseen to contribute in the growth of global dental implants market in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness within the consumers is also a supporting factor in the demand for dental implants in the global market. Moreover, increasing adoption of dental tourism across the world is likely to provide significant scope of development in future years.

The global dental implants market is also bolstered by the increasing popularity of prosthetics among the global population, with the help of oral rehabilitation. This helps in restoration of patient's facial form and oral function. The adoption rate of dental implants is rising among the people suffering from dental ailments, owing to problems with removable prosthetics, for example, high maintenance, discomfort, and improper natural appearance. However, the prosthetics that are mounted on dental implants don't enter soft tissues, which results in enhanced aesthetics. This is another factor propelling the growth of global dental implants market within the forecast period.

Increased Cases of Dental Injuries to Support Market Demand

Growing usage of dental implants in several therapeutic sectors, coupled with the surging demand for prosthetics are among the major factors foreseen to drive the dental implants market. Increasing cases of dental injuries due to sports injuries and road accidents are estimated as the important factor as well supporting the demand for dental implants.

The global dental implants market is immensely consolidated in nature and is anticipated to observe a surge in competition among the key players, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research. The foreseen growth in the number of players is probably going to upgrade the market scenario of the dental implants market in the following couple of years. The rising concentration of the key players on the improvement of new items and developments in this field are among the major factors which are estimated to quicken the development of the dental implants market all through the figured time frame. Moreover, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions is additionally anticipated to improve the development of the entire market in the coming couple of years. The key players operating in the dental implants market around the globe include 3M, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher Corporation, Straumann Holding AG, AVINENT Implant System S.L., Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Health Care.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Dental Implants Market (Product - Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants; Material - Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants; End User - Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

