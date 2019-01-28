Edison Investment Research - Technology - SCISYS Group: SCISYS has released a confident trading update and we are maintaining our forecasts. Cash flow was healthy, with net debt of £3.1m slightly better than the £3.7m we expected. The order book (c £100m at end-FY18) has been bolstered by c £23m of contract wins since mid-December, of which c £8m were after the period end. The move to redomicile to an EU country before the final Brexit deal is already paying off, as c £18m of this business was only winnable if the group parent company was based in an EU country, due to Brexit. With Space and ESD showing solid organic growth, and the full benefits from the M&B/Annova merger yet to flow, we believe the stock is attractive on c 14x our FY19e EPS.ISIN: GB0001520757

