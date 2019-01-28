Rapiscan Systems Launches ORION Baggage and Parcel Screening Suite of Products

TORRANCE, California, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapiscan Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technologies, today announced the launch of its new, high-performance ORION series product line. Three new checkpoint screening solutions, the 918CX, 920CX, and 922CX, are available immediately with additional models planned for the future.

ORION technology was developed to help operators identify and mitigate threats faster and more accurately by offering best in class image quality and material discrimination. The solutions that make up the ORION series provide significant improvements to overall screening and performance.

This product launch serves as the first of many new offerings from Rapiscan Systems, which will leverage innovations in imaging such as detectors and generators and deep learning algorithms. The systems architecture allows for an upgrade path which enables future implementation of new imaging components across multiple platforms and a wide range of tunnel sizes. In addition, the innovation path encompasses an open architecture, which enables the integration of security screening technologies across multiple platforms. This allows customers to more rapidly introduce innovative solutions into their security infrastructures.

ORION technology design offers outstanding reliability by supporting higher system uptime and improved serviceability, as well as an enhanced Operating System, variable conveyor belt speed and intelligent bag management technology. Each solution also contains additional innovative detection capabilities such as TARGET and NARCScan, real-time screening algorithms created to identify narcotics and explosives threats with a high degree of accuracy. Built to seamlessly blend into its surroundings, the ORION series boasts high performing detection and a sleek, modern finish

"Rapiscan Systems has extensive experience in the security industry and unique insight into how checkpoint security can be enhanced," said Mal Maginnis, President of Rapiscan Systems. "ORION detection solutions do just that, by enabling an integrated and holistic approach to checkpoint security by providing the best X-ray image to the operator. The combination of industry-leading features in each ORION solution creates smarter, safer and more efficient checkpoints - specifically designed to face current and future threats. We are incredibly proud to bring this product line to market and look forward to sharing it with our customers."

For more information on the Rapiscan Systems ORION product line please visit us here or contact, info@rapiscansystems.com .