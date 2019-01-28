

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound dropped to 1.3155 against the dollar, 143.84 against the yen and 0.8668 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.3212, 144.73 and 0.8635, respectively.



The pound fell to 1.3049 against the franc, from an early 2-1/2-month high of 1.3121.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 1.30 against the dollar, 141.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



