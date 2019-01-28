Viktor&Rolf Launch Spicebomb Night Vision, the New Eau de Toilette for Men

PARIS, January 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Viktor&Rolf is excited to announce the launch of Spicebomb Night Vision,their new fragrance for men. This will be available worldwide from January 26th2019. With the same sense of provocation with which Viktor&Rolf have defied the codes of fashion and fragrance, they are keen to present a new men's scent like a performance to modern voyeurism. Being watched is being tracked.

First launched in 2012, Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb is an explosive and extrovert oriental, a woody and spicy composition. Today, Viktor&Rolf revisit their iconic masculine fragrance in a new opus: a green fusing freshness vies in the composition against the most charged black spices. Creating a sensual scent to seduce even in the dark, the perfumers Nathalie Lorson and Pierre Negrin of Firmenich, imagined a Fougère Woody, the masculine family of scents par excellence.

Viktor&Rolf describe the fragrance as containing notes of green cardamom, green mandarin essences and a Granny Smith accord that lift the edgy danger of the black chili accord and the dark virility evoked by black pepper, clove and nutmeg essences. A roasted almond trace warms the scent into its addictive side with tonka bean absolute and woody notes.

Turning Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb into a lights-out game of seduction, Viktor&Rolf create an Eau de Toilette that is as fresh as it is explosive, as sensual as it is masculine.

The Campaign

The launch's campaign also brings to light Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision: a film by Inez&Vinoodh, starring Jacob Whitesides.

Filmed in a completely new light for Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision, Jacob Whitesides turns provocateur, flaunting the dangerous power of seduction, and what happens when the lights go out.

Filmed through the lens of a night vision camera, the musician becomes visible game in the dark. He is not filmed in secret. Interspersing footage of the watched with the watcher, his surveillance is desired. Filmed with multiple versions of endings, Inez & Vinoodh deliberately leave the viewer guessing who else is watching.

