

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Monday as downbeat China data rekindled growth worries and caution set in ahead of key economic releases and events this week.



The profits of Chinese industrial companies shrank for a second straight month in December, a government report showed today, adding to the pressure on policymakers to support growth.



Manufacturing companies' profits declined an annual 1.9 percent last month as both factory inflation and economic growth slowed amid a protracted U.S.-Sino trade war.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 25 points or 0.50 percent at 4,901 in opening deals after gaining around 1.1 percent on Friday.



Alstom shares fell 2.3 percent. Media reports suggest that the French group and German conglomerate Siemens have made new concessions to the EU Commission regarding the planned merger of their rail activities.



