EQS-News / 28/01/2019 / 17:59 UTC+8 *Goldpac Ranks First in China Union Pay Unannounced Inspection* On January 24, 2019, Goldpac was praised by China UnionPay. In China UnionPay's 2018 unannounced inspection, Goldpac performed well and ranked first in overall score and became exempt from regular annual reviews in 2019. The unannounced inspection is organized by China UnionPay every year to perform an accurate assessment of the standards for safety management, industry compliance, product quality and other related activities of the China UnionPay certification enterprises. These inspections are performed without prior notice of the intended inspection date and time, inspection content, and inspection team members. The excellent results of this inspection, fully demonstrates Goldpac's benchmarking status in the above-mentioned areas within the industry. Since its establishment in 1993, Goldpac has committed itself to adopting a highly responsible attitude towards customers with the establishment of safety-first management systems, comprehensive compliance as well as lawful and probity based processes to provide the highest quality in safety assurance within the industry. The industry itself has actively built a series of comprehensive, standardized, and efficient management systems, such as the quality management system, the safety production standardization system, and the information safety management system to comprehensively ensure that at all stages, effective risk control of the product life cycle is covered. Since the founding of China UnionPay in 2002, Goldpac has been become a role model and has been actively contributing to the payment card industry of China UnionPay. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315) * With 25 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com [1] or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. If you do not wish to receive any more email messages from us, please email Jilly at jilly.li@goldpac.com to unsubscribe. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XJJVDIBPDQ [2] Document title: Goldpac Ranks First in China UnionPay Unannounced Inspection 28/01/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d67d55c250af851c214830fd97c8d129&application_id=769963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=956d8e580374266f21607b7de3372819&application_id=769963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 28, 2019 04:59 ET (09:59 GMT)