The Australian states of Victoria and South Australia suffered blackouts at the end of last week as a heatwave drove up air conditioning power demand and coal-fired power stations couldn't cope. Extreme weather is debunking arguments for new fossil fuel generation and signalling energy security lies in renewables.From pv magazine Australia. Thursday and Friday were a nightmare for the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). As failed gas and coal structures caused huge energy supply gaps and off-market emergency reserves proved insufficient, AEMO had no option but to order load shedding. While ...

