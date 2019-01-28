

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Monday ahead of a busy week of key events and U.S. economic indicator releases.



The Fed Reserve's monetary policy announcement remains in focus, although the U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



In economic releases, the all-important jobs data along with reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity are scheduled for this week.



Investors also keep an eye on earnings news from major companies, Brexit developments and the next round of U.S.-China talks for further direction.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.24 percent at 356.99 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.1 percent, while the German DAX was little changed.



Roche Holding was marginally higher. Chairman Christoph Franz reportedly expects a breakthrough in finding a treatment for Alzheimer's disease in the coming years.



Bio-on S.p.A., an Italian Intellectual Property Company, advanced 1.5 percent after it announced a partnership with consumer goods giant Unilever.



MorphoSys AG slumped 5.4 percent in Frankfurt after a U.S. court declared some patents invalid.



Alstom shares fell 1.4 percent in Paris. Media reports suggest that the French group and German conglomerate Siemens have made new concessions to the EU Commission regarding the planned merger of their rail activities.



Miners Anglo American and Glencore were up around 1 percent in London despite worries over slowdown in China.



The profits of Chinese industrial companies shrank for a second straight month in December, a government report showed today, adding to the pressure on policymakers to support growth.



Online grocer Ocado jumped nearly 4 percent and Marks & Spencer advanced 1.8 percent after reports they held secret talks over the launch of a food delivery service.



Supermarket chain Tesco dropped 1 percent on the buzz it may cut thousands of jobs in the U.K.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX