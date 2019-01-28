

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with rising U.S. rig count and weak China data weighing on markets.



Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled 1.7 percent to $60.55 a barrel while U.S. crude oil futures were down nearly 2 percent at $52.67 per barrel.



Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its weekly report on Friday that U.S. companies added rigs for the first time this year, a signal that crude output may rise further.



U.S. crude oil production hit a record 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd) late last year and it is expected that the U.S. will become a net energy exporter in 2020 - a feat the country has not achieved in nearly 70 years.



Meanwhile, the profits of Chinese industrial companies shrank for a second straight month in December, a government report showed today, adding to the pressure on policymakers to support growth.



Manufacturing companies' profits declined an annual 1.9 percent last month as both factory inflation and economic growth slowed amid a protracted U.S.-Sino trade war.



U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington this week, with markets hoping for a thaw in the escalating tensions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX