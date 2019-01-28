Early Equity Plc - Equity Subscription

28 January 2019

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Equity Subscription

Early Equity is pleased to announce that the Company has raised GBP 187,500 by way of a subscription for 25,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p at a price of 0.75p per share (the "Subscription"). The new funds raised will be used as working capital.

Following the issue of the shares above, Early Equity has a total of 819,387,002 ordinary shares of 0.1p in issue carrying voting rights.

Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Early Equity under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The 25,000,000 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market today, 28 January 2019.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 7830 182501



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: